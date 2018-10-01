Kessie Nair's family was not coerced into claiming that the former Durban councillor was mentally unstable to help him escape criminal charges for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ the Verulam Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

"That is absolute nonsense‚" Nair's brother‚ Krishnan‚ said.

Krishnan was responding to his brother's lawyer‚ Chris Gounden‚ who put it to him that the state had coerced the family to claim that Nair was not of sound mind to help him escape crimen injuria charges.

Testifying in support of the state's application for Nair to be sent for a 28-day mental evaluation at Fort Napier‚ Krishnan said he had given his statement to police at his own free will.

He told the court that the family had been contacted by police after he had released a statement on social media‚ distancing himself and other relatives from the racist rant his brother had posted on Facebook.

In the statement‚ Krishnan stated that his brother was mentally unstable.

He told the court on Monday that Nair had changed after his incarceration.

"He wasn't the same person that he had been before his incarceration‚" he said.

Krishnan did not expand on the changes however he said that a prison official had advised his late parents to send Nair for psychological treatment following his release.