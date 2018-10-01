South Africa

Flying gas cylinder leaves teen critically injured

01 October 2018 - 11:55 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A gas cylinder that left a teenager seriously injured after it flew into her on September 30 2018 in Newlands‚ Johannesburg.
A teenage girl was critically injured after being struck by a flying gas cylinder that was moments earlier being used for work at a scrapyard in Newlands‚ west of Johannesburg.

The large red cylinder hit the 14-year-old in the legs‚ leaving her lying in Ontdekkers Road on Sunday evening.

“Assessment showed that the girl had sustained serious injuries to both of her legs and was in a critical condition‚” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Paramedics treated the girl and provided her with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the girl was transported to Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital for urgent treatment.

“It is understood that men had been working [with] the cylinder across the road at a scrapyard. A problem occurred with the cylinder‚ causing it to fly across the road and strike the girl‚” he said in a statement.

