Fourth bus accident in KZN leaves 49 people injured
Yet another bus accident – the fourth in a single afternoon - has been reported in KwaZulu-Natal.
Paramedics said that a bus had driven into the side of another bus in Mpophomeni near Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.
Earlier on Monday afternoon‚ KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services said its paramedics had dealt with three accidents involving buses which had resulted in two deaths and more than 100 injuries.
In the fourth incident‚ ER24 said approximately 49 people were left injured. ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ arrived on the scene to find both buses in the middle of an intersection.
The passengers had already climbed out of the two buses and were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the injured passengers and found that their injuries ranged from minor to serious.
The victims were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚ ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.