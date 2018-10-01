South Africa

Fourth bus accident in KZN leaves 49 people injured

01 October 2018 - 19:10 By Ernest Mabuza
In Izingolweni‚ paramedics treated over 44 patients when a bus overturned.
In Izingolweni‚ paramedics treated over 44 patients when a bus overturned.
Image: Twitter/KZN EMS

Yet another bus accident – the fourth in a single afternoon - has been reported in KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics said that a bus had driven into the side of another bus in Mpophomeni near Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday afternoon‚ KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services said its paramedics had dealt with three accidents involving buses which had resulted in two deaths and more than 100 injuries.

Two dead‚ more than 100 injured in three KZN bus crashes

Three bus accidents took place in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon‚ resulting in two deaths and more than 100 injuries.
News
2 hours ago

In the fourth incident‚ ER24 said approximately 49 people were left injured. ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ arrived on the scene to find both buses in the middle of an intersection.

The passengers had already climbed out of the two buses and were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the injured passengers and found that their injuries ranged from minor to serious.

The victims were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚ ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

READ MORE:

Four dead one critical after KZN south coast crash

Four people were killed and one person seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a light delivery vehicle on the R61 in Leisure Bay ...
News
1 day ago

Two killed‚ several injured in four-vehicle pile-up

Two people were killed and several others injured in a four-vehicle pile-up in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape late on Saturday afternoon.
News
8 days ago

Three medics wounded at accident scene

Three medics from the ER24 Secunda branch at the scene of a collision on the R546 Were struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Teen missing after being swept out at sea on KZN north coast South Africa
  2. Teetotaller Trump asks the world to imagine him drunk World
  3. Fourth bus accident in KZN leaves 49 people injured South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape police commissioner faces angry residents South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
X