Fourth bus accident in KZN leaves 49 people injured

Yet another bus accident – the fourth in a single afternoon - has been reported in KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics said that a bus had driven into the side of another bus in Mpophomeni near Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday afternoon‚ KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services said its paramedics had dealt with three accidents involving buses which had resulted in two deaths and more than 100 injuries.