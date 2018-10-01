‘I hate them and will never forgive them’‚ says child victim of Springs ‘house of horrors’

“I hate them and will never forgive them.”

That is what one of the children who were victims of the Springs “house of horrors” said about his parents in an affidavit on September 26.

“They must know what they have done. I hope that oom (uncle) at the court (the judge) say they must go to prison for a long time. She (their mother) as well‚ because she knew he was hurting us.

“I am not their child anymore‚ I do not want to know them anymore.”

The parents kept their five children locked up in their home in Springs. The couple‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children‚ were found guilty of a string of charges in August. They are expected to be sentenced on Monday.

The reign of terror against their children made headlines four years ago‚ with details of how they were burnt with blow torches‚ tied in a closet and kept handcuffed was revealed when the trial got under way.