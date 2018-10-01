South Africa

IN PICTURES | Bullets and rocks fly as police clash with protesters in Westbury

01 October 2018 - 16:23 By Iavan Pijoos

Police and protesters clashed in Westbury, Johannesburg, in the wake of a shooting in the drug-hit area last week.

Numerous protesting residents were injured on Monday as police tried to disperse them. Police fired rubber bullets at the crowd who had littered the streets with burning tyres and debris.

TimesLIVE witnessed a woman limping as she was assisted by other residents and taken to the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital for medical attention. She had also been shot and wounded in the arm.

Meanwhile‚ as the rubber bullets flew‚ crowds hurled objects at the police.

Unrest erupted in the area last week after a 45-year-old woman was shot dead during a shootout between three men. A 10-year-old girl was wounded in the incident.

Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.

