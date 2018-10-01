The Gauteng Education Department on Monday confirmed that it was intervening after allegations that Muslim learners at Jeppe Girls’ High faced disciplinary action for wearing hijabs at school.

"This is to confirm that we have launched an investigation on allegations that Jeppe Girls’ High has summoned learners to the disciplinary process for transgressing the School Code of Conduct by wearing [a] hijab with school uniform‚" said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The hearings were meant to have taken place on Saturday.

"We managed to postpone the disciplinary hearing which was scheduled for Saturday… pending the meeting between the department and the SGB (school governing body). The said meeting will be scheduled for next week after school recess‚" Mabona said.

"We must also emphasise that‚ the SGB and parent body‚ agreed in principle to amend the code of conduct not to be in contravention with the Constitution‚" he added.