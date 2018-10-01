The ANC Women's League in Gauteng wants bail to be denied to a man alleged to have raped a child in a Dros restaurant bathroom in Pretoria.

"We are appalled at the brazen attack on the defenceless innocent child in what is supposed to be a safe space‚" said Thoko Magagula‚ chairperson of ANC women’s caucus in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

"As the women’s caucus we will follow this case with keen interest. We call upon the criminal justice system to make sure that no effort is spared in ensuring the successful prosecution of the culprit. In the interest of public safety we request that bail be denied when the suspect appears in court.”

The man will‚ appear in court on Tuesday‚ October 2.

He allegedly watched the little girl in the restaurant play area and later followed her to the bathroom.

According to patrons‚ the mother of the child went looking for her after she noticed she was not in the play area and allegedly caught her daughter's attacker in the act.

A video purportedly taken moments after the rape ordeal depicted a naked man‚ partly covered in blood.

TimesLIVE is in possession of the video‚ but has chosen not to publish it.

The government has called on people not to share the “disturbing video”.

While the suspect appeared briefly in court last Tuesday - and has allegedly been identified on social media - he cannot by law be named until he has pleaded. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated that it will oppose bail.

The NPA said the man has been charged with rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.