When blind Paralympic swimmer Hendri Herbst and his guide dog Stan were denied access to a well-known Cape Town wine estate over four years ago‚ Herbst experienced the discrimination he had encountered all his life.

But his victory in the Equality Court has given him hope that people with disabilities will enjoy shared spaces with greater dignity.

The Equality Court ordered a settlement between the two parties‚ with Durbanville Hills told to issue a public apology and undertake “steps to ensure that all staff employed by Durbanville Hills will take part in sensitivity training from the Guide Dog Association of South Africa”.

They will have to pay R50‚000 in damages to Herbst‚ as well as make a R50‚000 donation to the Guide Dogs Association “for the purpose of a media campaign to be run by it in order to raise awareness in respect of guide dogs”.

“This goes a long way to achieving our goal‚” said Herbst. “This will hopefully raise awareness about the challenges we face and serve as a deterrent for establishments who engage in this kind of intolerance.”

He welcomed the undertaking of sensitivity training by the winery‚ saying that in the digital age “ignorance is no excuse”.