Gauteng police are still searching for a motorist who fired several rounds of live ammunition during an anti-crime protest in Westbury‚ Johannesburg.

“We are still looking for him and investigating the incident. We know who the person is‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Unrest erupted in the area last week after a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed during a shootout between three men. A 10-year-old girl was wounded in the incident.

Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.

On Friday afternoon‚ as the motorist drove into Westbury‚ protesters‚ who had blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres‚ confronted him and told him to use a different route. “Please‚ my man‚ turn around‚ use a different route. We don’t want to fight‚” one protester was overheard saying.