Rubber bullets fly in Westbury

A resident who asked not to be named said they wanted police to be deployed in the area. She accused current members of the force policing the area of arresting drug dealers only to let them free the next day.

“We have funerals in this area every single weekend. People die here‚ we are not safe‚" she said.

Unrest erupted in the area last week after a 45-year-old woman was shot dead during a shootout between three men. A 10-year-old girl was wounded in the incident.

Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.

Two men were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder related to the shooting of the woman and child.

Two others were due to appear in the same court on public violence charges.