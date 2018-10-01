In a major win for conservation‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal has given the thumbs up for the continuation of what is said to be South Africa’s largest ever wetland rehabilitation project at the St Lucia Estuary.

The estuary forms part of the Isimangaliso Wetland Park‚ which has had World Heritage site status since 1999.

The rehabilitation project aimed to reduce salinity in the lake and will have an impact on an estimated 80‚000 people who live near it‚ and who depend on the natural resources to put food on the table.

The case came before the court as an appeal by the Umfolozi Sugar Planters who had tried to stop the project‚ claiming it was causing back-flooding on their sugar farms.

While the farmers had initially secured an order in the Durban High Court compelling Isimangaliso to artificially breach the mouth of the Umfolozi River to stop flooding on their land‚ in 2016 Durban High Court Judge Mohini Moodley lifted this order and dismissed their case‚ with costs.

Their appeal to the SCA has met with a similar fate.