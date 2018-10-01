Stranded dolphin helped back into the sea

A joint rescue mission had a fairy tale ending for a young dolphin who got into difficulty at Durban's Umhlanga beach on Sunday.

Photographer and videographer Eugene Ciaglia said that the dolphin was spotted in difficulty in front of the Pearls Development by members of the Umhlanga Lifesaving Club on Sunday morning.

"The lifesavers swam out to the dolphin which was approximately 25 metres from the shore and in a very rocky area to assist it‚ as it appeared to be very disorientated. The dolphin was eventually moved across to Granny’s Pool as it was much easier to assist in calmer water. "