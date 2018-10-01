The search for a 16-year-old who is missing after being swept out to sea will continue at first light on Tuesday morning.

The boy went missing on Monday at about 5pm while swimming at the Blythedale beach. He got into difficulty and was swept away from the shore‚ said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst.

“An off-duty police officer noticed the swimmer in difficulty and alerted IPSS Medical Rescue‚ as well as KwaDukuza District Municipality (KDM) Fire & Rescue. The IPSS water rescue division‚ together with KDM lifeguards‚ responded to the beach and initiated an extensive search.

“The search was suspended with negative results‚ due to poor light‚” Herbst said.

At the time of the incident‚ lifeguards had already closed the beach and signage indicating lifeguards were not on duty had been posted.