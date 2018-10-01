Tom Moyane says he was the most successful Sars commissioner in democratic history – and argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s treatment of him amounts to a violation of the constitution‚ and Ramaphosa’s oath of office.

He has also revealed that Sars Commission chairperson Judge Robert Nugent wrote to his lawyers in September‚ and told them that he intended to “recommend to the president‚ by the end of September 2018‚ that ‘in the interest of Sars and the country‚ (commissioner Moyane) should immediately be removed from office and be replaced by another person as commissioner’.”

In a 700-page application filed at the Constitutional Court on Monday‚ Moyane challenged the fairness and legality of both the Nugent inquiry‚ and the inquiry into the misconduct charges against him by advocate Azhar Bham.

He also took aim at public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan‚ who he said targeted him out of “either envy or downright jealousy” and the mistaken belief that he was behind the Sars “rogue unit” claims made against him.