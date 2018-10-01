WATCH | 'That was a bit too close': large lion pride strolls past man's car

When Steve Haley decided to take a solo trip to the Kruger National Park, he never expected to have a 'once in a lifetime' experience with a large pride of lions.

Haley, who shared the video with Kruger National Park, said he spotted the pride while driving past Kumana Dam back to his camp. "I was completely alone and this was the first time I had witnessed anything like this. To see how big these beautiful big cats were up close was insane and a once in a lifetime moment!"

However, this isn't the largest pride to be caught on camera. In August visitors tourists turned a corner and were surprised to find themselves face-to-face with what has been described as the Kruger's largest pride of lions.