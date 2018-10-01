South Africa

Westbury on edge after renewed protests

01 October 2018 - 08:59 By Naledi Shange
Westbury residents set fire to tyres after alleged gang murder
Image: Screenshot

Two men suspected of having been involved in the Westbury shooting which left a woman dead and her child injured are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said police were still searching for a third suspect.

The men face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Furious residents last week barricaded streets‚ calling for a “total shutdown” in the area to protest against drug dealing and gang-related crimes.

Images from the suburb on Monday morning showed that some people had returned to the streets in protest. Burning tyres and debris were littered on some of the roads.

Dlamini said police had the situation under control.

"There were incidents this morning where the police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse a crowd. But police and the metro police officers are on scene to direct traffic‚" said Dlamini‚ adding that the roads were open.

