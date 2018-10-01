South Africa

Zuma demands to know: Did the NPA pay Khwezi?

01 October 2018 - 06:08 By Karyn Maughan
Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, known as "Khwezi", accused former president Jacob Zuma of rape. Zuma was acquitted in 2006.
Image: Supplied

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers are taking the National Prosecuting Authority to court in an attempt to force the NPA to reveal, among other things, whether it or anyone else made any payments to his rape accuser after she opened a case against him.

The move has been slammed by former Zuma rape case prosecutor Charin de Beer, who says any suggestion that Fezeka Kuzwayo – who was known as “Khwezi” – was paid to go ahead with the case is “absolute nonsense”.

Kuzwayo, who fled overseas after Zuma was acquitted of raping her in 2006, died in October 2016.

