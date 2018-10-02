South Africa

Alleged kidnapper in Miguel Louw case posts bail

02 October 2018 - 14:16 By Nivashni Nair And Suthentira Govender
The legal representative of Miguel Louw's murder accused Mohammed Ebrahim, confirmed that he was released on R2‚500 bail
Image: Jeff Wicks

The 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of murdered schoolboy Miguel Louw has posted bail.

Mohammed Ebrahim’s attorney‚ Chris Gounden‚ on Tuesday told TimesLIVE that the butcher was released from Westville Prison "some time last week".

The Durban Magistrate's Court had granted Ebrahim bail‚ however he had remained in custody as no one had posted the R2‚500 bond.

Gounden on Tuesday said he did not know who had paid Ebrahim’s bail.

Ebrahim's father Shah confirmed that his son was out on bail.

He said he wasn't able to disclose his location following death threats.

Ebrahim was arrested three days after Louw disappeared on July 17 as the schoolboy was last seen in his company.

Mohammed Ebrahim is a butcher and colleague of Louw's mother.

The Rippon Road Primary pupil's decomposed body was found in Phoenix‚ a stone’s throw away from Ebrahim's family home‚ last month.

Mohammed is expected back in court on October 17.

