It’s school holidays‚ but Durban has been forced to close some of its beaches due to a strike by KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board employees.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ the eThekwini Municipality said it had taken the decision to close some of its beaches after communication from the Sharks Board.

The strike resulted in the board being only able to maintain shark nets at certain prioritised beaches‚ the municipality said.

"Residents are cautioned to‚ under no circumstances‚ attempt to bathe at beaches where shark nets have been removed. We apologise for the inconvenience‚ residents will be advised of any developments‚" municipal spokesman Mandla Nsele said.

The affected beaches are:

District 1 (North)

Open: Umhlanga Main Beach has Shark nets in place and is open for bathing.

Closed: Westbrook‚ Umdloti‚ Umhlanga 2nd beach

District 7 (Ansteys)

Closed: Ansteys /Brighton

District 5 (South)

Open: Toti Main beach

Closed: Isipingo‚ Warner‚ Pipeline and Umgababa and Winkelspruit.

District 10

All beaches are closed. This includes North and South Beach.