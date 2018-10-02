South Africa

Beaches closed in Durban due to Sharks Board strike

02 October 2018 - 15:25 By Nivashni Nair
The strike resulted in the Sharks Board being only able to maintain shark nets at certain prioritised beaches‚ the municipality said.
The strike resulted in the Sharks Board being only able to maintain shark nets at certain prioritised beaches‚ the municipality said.
Image: iStock

It’s school holidays‚ but Durban has been forced to close some of its beaches due to a strike by KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board employees.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ the eThekwini Municipality said it had taken the decision to close some of its beaches after communication from the Sharks Board.

The strike resulted in the board being only able to maintain shark nets at certain prioritised beaches‚ the municipality said.

"Residents are cautioned to‚ under no circumstances‚ attempt to bathe at beaches where shark nets have been removed. We apologise for the inconvenience‚ residents will be advised of any developments‚" municipal spokesman Mandla Nsele said.

The affected beaches are:

District 1 (North)

Open: Umhlanga Main Beach has Shark nets in place and is open for bathing.

Closed: Westbrook‚ Umdloti‚ Umhlanga 2nd beach

District 7 (Ansteys)

Closed: Ansteys /Brighton

District 5 (South)

Open: Toti Main beach

Closed: Isipingo‚ Warner‚ Pipeline and Umgababa and Winkelspruit.

District 10

All beaches are closed. This includes North and South Beach.

READ MORE:

Stranded dolphin helped back into the sea

A joint rescue mission had a fairy tale ending for a young dolphin who got into difficulty at Durban's Umhlanga beach on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Teen missing after being swept out at sea on KZN north coast

The search for a 16-year-old who is missing after being swept out to sea will continue at first light on Tuesday morning.
News
21 hours ago

Woman drowns at Margate in KZN

A 49-year-old woman‚ believed to be from Boksburg in Gauteng‚ drowned near the fishing pier at Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Thai beach closes indefinitely to recover from tourists World
  2. Eskom electricity substation vandalised – for second consecutive day South Africa
  3. Sadtu blames assaults on teachers on Cosas’ call for pupils to retaliate if ... South Africa
  4. ‘It's hurtful and painful’‚ says husband of woman who was shot dead in Westbury South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
X