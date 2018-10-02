The Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday ordered that Kessie Nair‚ accused of calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ be sent for a mental evaluation at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela said the state's evidence - a recommendation by a district surgeon and the testimony of Nair's brother - was enough to rule in favour of its application for Nair to be sent for the inpatient assessment.

The district surgeon had found that while there were no signs of mental illness‚ Nair was delusional.

Following the ruling‚ the state had intended to adjourn the matter to book a bed at Fort Napier for Nair. However‚ his defence attorney Chris Gounden indicated that Nair would formally apply for bail.

The matter stood down on Tuesday morning for Gounden to prepare an affidavit for the bail application.