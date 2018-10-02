South Africa

Family of Dros rape victim taking it very hard: Mayor Solly Msimanga

02 October 2018 - 09:55 By Iavan Pijoos, Ernest Mabuza and Nico Gous
The man accused of raping a child at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on October 2 2018.
Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, who met with the family of the Dros restaurant victim, says they are “taking it very very hard”.

Msimanga said he met with members of the family on Monday to offer support and to remind them that they are behind them.

The mother was not available for the meeting.

Msimanga was speaking outside of the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where a 20-year-old man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl, appeared.

The incident happened at the restaurant in Silverglen two weeks ago.

The man, who cannot be named, is facing a charge of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“We will continue to offer whatever support they need from us in this particular time. The engagement was very heartbreaking, because you have an innocent child that doesn’t know what is happening around them.”

“You feel a sense of wanting to do more but you don’t know what more you can do,” Msimanga said.

He said when he engaged with the South African Police Service, he was told that there were signs that a rape did occur at the restaurant.

Different political parties, civic organisations and members of the society joined hands outside court in a fight against rape of children and women in the country.

The bikers against child abuse was also in attendance.

The streets outside court echoed the revving sound of motorcycles.

Three children were seen carrying placards that read: “No bail for rape and murder.”

“Don’t hurt us,” and “Don’t rape our sisters.”

ANC Youth League Tshwane regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela said an end needed to be put to crimes against women and children.

Makhubela said there were several other cases of similar nature that go unreported.

“We need to liberate the victims so that victims start coming out. We are hoping that the courts and law enforcement agencies will start acting and take this seriously,” he said.

Makhubela said the party would oppose bail.

UPDATE:

Dros rape: Case postponed for further investigation

The case of a man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a bathroom of a Pretoria restaurant was postponed on Tuesday.
