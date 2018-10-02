Family of Dros rape victim taking it very hard: Mayor Solly Msimanga

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, who met with the family of the Dros restaurant victim, says they are “taking it very very hard”.

Msimanga said he met with members of the family on Monday to offer support and to remind them that they are behind them.

The mother was not available for the meeting.

Msimanga was speaking outside of the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where a 20-year-old man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl, appeared.