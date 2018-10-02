Five arrested in Gauteng for Mthatha cash heist

Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Monday evening.

The five were arrested near the Nigel off-ramp in Gauteng.

“As part of the 72-hour activation plan‚ various policing units which [are] inclusive of the SAPS tracking teams were mobilised.

“The tracking team thereafter‚ acting on a tip-off from crime intelligence‚ managed to trace and apprehend five suspects near the Nigel off-ramp‚” police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said.

Naidoo said the suspects were driving a Toyota Hilux bakkie with false number plates.

The arrest of the five brings to seven the number of people who have been arrested within hours after they are alleged to have committed the crime.

The cash heist left one woman motorist dead after she was hit by a stray bullet as she passed through the crime scene. Another motorist was injured.