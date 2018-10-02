‘It's hurtful and painful’‚ says husband of woman who was shot dead in Westbury
The husband of the woman who was shot dead in a shootout between three men in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ said he was disappointed that the police took so long to update him on the progress of the case.
“I must point out to you‚ minister‚ that I am very disappointed. I am disappointed that it has taken so long for someone from the government to come and meet with us. My wife was shot last week Thursday. I am hearing on the streets that people have been arrested but nobody came to tell us anything‚” Reuben Peterson said to Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ who had visited his home on Tuesday.
“My wife died innocently. I hope and pray it will not be in vain and doesn’t happen to anyone else.”
Cele visited Peterson after addressing the Westbury community‚ who told him that they had had enough of the crime in the area.
He told the community that from Tuesday the Tactical Response Team (TRT) would patrol the area.
The national police commissioner would also investigate allegations of drug peddling and police being in cahoots with the drug dealers‚ Cele said.
Unrest has been simmering in the area since last week after Heather Peterson was killed in a shootout between three men. A 10-year-old girl was also wounded.
Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.
Scores of people have been injured in the ongoing violence.
Police fired rubber bullets at the protesting crowds‚ who have over the last few days littered the streets with burning tyres and debris.
Peterson told Cele that three investigating officers only came to his house on Tuesday morning to brief him on the case.
“Don’t let another family go through what we’re going through. To live in fear and to go through things like this is not right. It’s hurtful and painful‚” Peterson said.
“My daughter is four years old and has to go through life without her mother. I do not wish that on anyone‚” said an emotional Peterson.