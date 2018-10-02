The husband of the woman who was shot dead in a shootout between three men in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ said he was disappointed that the police took so long to update him on the progress of the case.

“I must point out to you‚ minister‚ that I am very disappointed. I am disappointed that it has taken so long for someone from the government to come and meet with us. My wife was shot last week Thursday. I am hearing on the streets that people have been arrested but nobody came to tell us anything‚” Reuben Peterson said to Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ who had visited his home on Tuesday.

“My wife died innocently. I hope and pray it will not be in vain and doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Cele visited Peterson after addressing the Westbury community‚ who told him that they had had enough of the crime in the area.

He told the community that from Tuesday the Tactical Response Team (TRT) would patrol the area.

The national police commissioner would also investigate allegations of drug peddling and police being in cahoots with the drug dealers‚ Cele said.