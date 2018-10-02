Exactly a week after a 20-year-old man stood in the dock to face allegations that he raped a 6-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Pretoria restaurant‚ the man will today appear in court for the crime.

The man‚ who cannot legally be named‚ will make his second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after the incident at the Dros restaurant in Silverglen two Saturday’s ago.

The man made his first appearance in court last Tuesday following the incident‚ which took place on September 22. The case was postponed for seven days for further investigation.

The man is facing a charge of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.