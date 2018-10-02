Protesters gather as Dros rape accused appears in court

Children carrying placards reading “No bail for rape and murder” and “Don’t hurt us” joined scores of people at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court‚ where a man accused of raping a child in a restaurant toilet appeared on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old accused stood in the dock with his grey sweater and black jeans with a visible cut on his right ear, down the side of his neck.

He looked downcast, licking his lips and fidgeting with his hands crossed in front of his stomach.

Onlookers outside the court tried to get a peek of the accused inside the court through a tiny window in the door.