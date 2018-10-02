South Africa

Protesters gather as Dros rape accused appears in court

02 October 2018 - 09:45 By Ernest Mabuza And Iavan Pijoos and and Nico Gous
Three children are seen carrying placards as protesters gather outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where a man accused of raping a child in a restaurant toilet will appear on October 2 2018.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

Children carrying placards reading “No bail for rape and murder” and “Don’t hurt us” joined scores of people at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court‚ where a man accused of raping a child in a restaurant toilet appeared on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old accused stood in the dock with his grey sweater and black jeans with a visible cut on his right ear, down the side of his neck.

He looked downcast, licking his lips and fidgeting with his hands crossed in front of his stomach.

Onlookers outside the court tried to get a peek of the accused inside the court through a tiny window in the door.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga arrived at the court building‚ where political parties and onlookers had gathered in numbers. Roads around the court were closed and there was a heavy police presence.

The man stands accused of raping a six-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria. He made his first appearance in court last Tuesday after the incident‚ which took place on September 22. The case was postponed for seven days for further investigation.

He faces a charge of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced they will picket outside court when the man makes his appearance.

The man allegedly watched the little girl in the restaurant play area and later followed her to the bathroom. According to patrons‚ the mother of the child went looking for her after she noticed she was not in the play area. She allegedly caught her daughter’s attacker in the act.

A video purportedly taken moments after the rape ordeal depicted a naked man‚ partly covered in blood. The government has called on people not to share the “disturbing” video.

The EFF’s Tshwane region has called for the man to be denied bail. The ANC Women’s League in Gauteng also added to calls that the man be denied bail.

