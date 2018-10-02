South Africa

Rape suspect dies after falling down elevator shaft

02 October 2018 - 14:54 By Suthentira Govender
The rape suspect died after falling six storeys in an elevator shaft.
Image: Supplied

A Durban man plunged 18 metres to his death in an elevator shaft on Tuesday after escaping from police custody. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the handcuffed man managed to break free from harbour police‚ who had nabbed him for alleged abduction and rape.

The man‚ according to police‚ ran into an empty building near the harbour.

“He ran into an open doorway on the sixth floor‚ not realising that it was an elevator shaft.

"He fell six storeys inside the shaft – 18 metres - landing in the sub-basement."

Mbele said a rope system had been set up to reach the dead man.

"The handcuffed body was handed over to Durban Central members."

An inquest was being conducted and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate attended the scene‚ Mbele added.

