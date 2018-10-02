The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has blamed the escalation in attacks on teachers by pupils on a call by the Congress of SA Students (Cosas) for school children to retaliate if beaten.

The teachers’ union has called on Cosas to take full responsibility and do something about a spate of recent incidents which included the murder of a North West teacher who was allegedly stabbed to death by a pupil while another teacher in Gauteng was threatened with a gun by a pupil.

Sadtu’s KZN provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the surge in violent incidents in schools where “brutality amongst pupils and also gruesome attacks directed to pupils by outsiders and pupils to educators is both unbelievable and unfortunate”.

While Caluza mainly attributed violence in schools to societal problems‚ she reserved a hard stick for Cosas after they issued a statement six years ago calling on students to retaliate if they were beaten by teachers.

“We call on all students to fight fire with fire‚ when teachers hit you‚ you must hit back‚” said Cosas’ Ntsako Mogobe‚ who defended his statement‚ saying teachers were failing in their duty to teach.

But at a Sadtu media briefing in Durban on Tuesday on various issues‚ including violence in schools‚ Caluza took issue with Cosas and asked them to withdraw that statement.

“We think Cosas must do something because if we look back‚ since Cosas issued a statement that children must beat teachers, that was when this thing escalated. So Cosas itself has a job to do by talking to the children because the majority of them are Cosas members‚” she said.