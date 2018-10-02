It will cost about R18-million to repair a Rea Vaya bus station that was torched overnight by protesting residents in Westbury‚ the City of Johannesburg said on Tuesday.

“Last night‚ the Rea Vaya Westbury station was destroyed and vandalised by protesters in the area. The station is badly damaged and will have to remain closed until further notice. More than 10‚000 passengers who use the station daily have been negatively affected‚” said MMC for transport‚ Nonhlanhla Makhuba.

The city condemned violence and vandalism of public infrastructure meant to provide a service to the public. Makhuba has also called for the arrest of all those involved in the violence.