Torched Rea Vaya bus station in Westbury will cost R18-million to repair
It will cost about R18-million to repair a Rea Vaya bus station that was torched overnight by protesting residents in Westbury‚ the City of Johannesburg said on Tuesday.
“Last night‚ the Rea Vaya Westbury station was destroyed and vandalised by protesters in the area. The station is badly damaged and will have to remain closed until further notice. More than 10‚000 passengers who use the station daily have been negatively affected‚” said MMC for transport‚ Nonhlanhla Makhuba.
The city condemned violence and vandalism of public infrastructure meant to provide a service to the public. Makhuba has also called for the arrest of all those involved in the violence.
JHB - #WestburyProtest Rea Vaya station torched overnight, via @RethaNtshinga pic.twitter.com/FonzPdkkba— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 2, 2018
“I urge the law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible to face the full might of the law and advise communities to find solutions to issues and concerns in a peaceful way‚” she said.
While the situation remains volatile in the area‚ Makhuba said various buses which travel along Commando Road had been diverted along alternative routes to ensure the safety of passengers. However‚ a feeder route between Westbury and Greymont had been discontinued until the situation returned to normal.
Makhuba said this was not the first time that the Rea Vaya network had been targeted.
“This is the second station of Rea Vaya that has been burnt down as a result of community protest. In August 2017‚ Bosmont Rea Vaya station was also burnt down and passengers are currently walking long distances daily to access the service at Industria West‚” she added.
Residents have staged at times violent anti-crime protests in the suburb since the end of last week.