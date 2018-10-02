South Africa

Westbury community say 'enough is enough'

02 October 2018 - 13:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A police officer fires rubber bullets while being pelted by rocks by protesters in Westbury, Johannesburg, on October 1 2018.
A police officer fires rubber bullets while being pelted by rocks by protesters in Westbury, Johannesburg, on October 1 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Enough is enough. That was the cry of a resident who is fed up with crime in Westbury‚ addressing a crowd gathered in the crime-ridden suburb of Johannesburg ahead of a visit by police minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday.

"We are here with tears in our eyes. It was the community that said enough is enough. No political party was involved in this. I salute you Westbury. You have done well‚" the woman said to loud cheers.

About 100 Westbury community members converged at a sports ground‚ waiting to be addressed by Cele who had earlier met with other stakeholders at the Sophiatown police station.

Bheki Cele to visit Westbury as residents' anger boils over

Police minister Bheki Cele plans to visit Westbury in Johannesburg on Tuesday in response to days of protests and the barricading of roads by ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Metro police officers could be seen on street corners with little sign of the protests that had earlier left streets littered with rubble.

Unrest has been simmering in the area since last week after a 45-year-old woman was killed in a shootout between three men. A 10-year-old girl was also wounded.

Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.

Scores of people have been injured in the ongoing violence.

Police fired rubber bullets at the protesting crowds‚ who have over the last few days littered the streets with burning tyres and debris.

This is a developing story.

MORE

IN PICTURES | Bullets and rocks fly as police clash with protesters in Westbury

Police and protesters clashed in Westbury, Johannesburg, in the wake of a shooting in the drug-hit area last week.
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Rubber bullets fly in Westbury

Numerous protesting residents of Westbury in Johannesburg were injured on Monday as police tried to disperse them.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Alleged kidnapper in Miguel Louw case posts bail South Africa
  2. WATCH | School of the hunt: 10 lion cubs take on buffalo calf Travel
  3. Melania Trump arrives in Ghana on first solo trip as first lady Africa
  4. For African bush elephants, wrinkles are cool Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
X