Enough is enough. That was the cry of a resident who is fed up with crime in Westbury‚ addressing a crowd gathered in the crime-ridden suburb of Johannesburg ahead of a visit by police minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday.

"We are here with tears in our eyes. It was the community that said enough is enough. No political party was involved in this. I salute you Westbury. You have done well‚" the woman said to loud cheers.

About 100 Westbury community members converged at a sports ground‚ waiting to be addressed by Cele who had earlier met with other stakeholders at the Sophiatown police station.