As bizarre as it may be given the soaring temperatures‚ parts of SA are expected to experience a “big freeze” over the next two days.

The SA Weather Service warned of the possibility of “some extreme weather conditions expected to affect the southern‚ central and eastern portions of the country‚ as of Tuesday."

“This extreme‚ wintery weather will include snowfalls mainly over the southern and central parts of the Drakensberg and could become disruptive in places‚” said the weather service.

Spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said cold conditions were predicted for many parts of SA. The cold weather was also likely to bring with it heavy rain.

“The weather system responsible for this episode of extreme weather is a cold front accompanied by an upper air trough (extension of low pressure) which will be moving across the southern half of the country‚" said Doubell.