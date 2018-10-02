South Africa

Woman dies after being hit by train in Parow

02 October 2018 - 06:49 By timeslive
File photo
File photo
Image: ER24

A woman‚ believed to be in her 30s‚ was killed on Monday afternoon when she was hit by a train at the Oosterzee station in Parow‚ Cape Town.

ER24 paramedics‚ along with Metro Rescue‚ arrived on the scene at 3.06pm to find the body of a woman on the tracks.

Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead‚” ER24 said in a statement.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

READ MORE

Lost truck tyre kills pedestrian in N1 emergency lane

A man lost his life on Friday when he was hit by a lost truck tyre on the N1 South highway between the Malibongwe and Beyers Naude offramps in ...
News
3 days ago

Light aircraft crash leaves two critically injured

Two men were critically injured in a light aircraft crash at an airfield in Bethlehem in the Free State on Wednesday morning‚ paramedics said.
News
12 days ago

One killed‚ seven injured in Carletonville collision

A collision in Carletonville‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Sunday morning involving a single vehicle has left one person dead and seven others injured.
News
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Social grants: still glitches in payment system South Africa
  2. One in three teachers flee troubled Western Cape school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Researchers blow up their lab with the strongest indoor magnetic field ... Sci-Tech
  4. Moaning Moyane: Gordhan's got it in for me because he's jealous South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
X