A woman‚ believed to be in her 30s‚ was killed on Monday afternoon when she was hit by a train at the Oosterzee station in Parow‚ Cape Town.

ER24 paramedics‚ along with Metro Rescue‚ arrived on the scene at 3.06pm to find the body of a woman on the tracks.

Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead‚” ER24 said in a statement.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.