“Listen‚ who do you think you are? It seems like you will suffer the same fate as Sithole. You are not a piece of meat that cannot be swallowed‚ if you are going to be a stumbling block in my way‚ you will see. Be warned damn woman.”

That was the chilling‚ anonymous text message sent to embattled Richmond municipal manager Bongiwe Mnikathi‚ who is currently facing disciplinary action for numerous charges - including how over R200‚000 of council money was spent on furniture and food.

Mnikathi‚ who took over as municipal manager from Sibusiso Sithole in August last year‚ has opened a case at the Alexander Police Station in Pietermaritzburg after receiving the threatening message on Friday.

SAPS KZN spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala didn't respond to queries about the threatening message.

Mnikathi’s predecessor‚ Sithole‚ was gunned down in broad daylight in March this year in the small KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town once ravaged by political violence.