Police have appealed for help to identify two children whose bodies were found wearing blindfolds with their hands tied in a shallow grave in Dobsonville‚ Gauteng.

A passerby found the decomposed bodies of the pair‚ aged about 10 and 11‚ near the Slovoville cemetery on Monday.

“At this stage‚ no cases of missing children were reported at any of the police stations within the Soweto West cluster. The possibility that the children could have been reported missing outside of the [area] cannot be ruled out‚” said police spokesperson captain Kay Makhubele.

“Police are appealing for information from members of the public‚ especially where people know of a boy and a girl who went missing. This will assist with the identification of the victims and ultimately‚ the apprehension of the suspects.”