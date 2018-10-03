South Africa

Children's bodies found‚ hands tied‚ in shallow grave

03 October 2018 - 10:47 By Nico Gous
A passerby found the decomposed bodies near the Slovoville cemetery.
A passerby found the decomposed bodies near the Slovoville cemetery.
Image: iStock Images

Police have appealed for help to identify two children whose bodies were found wearing blindfolds with their hands tied in a shallow grave in Dobsonville‚ Gauteng.

A passerby found the decomposed bodies of the pair‚ aged about 10 and 11‚ near the Slovoville cemetery on Monday.

“At this stage‚ no cases of missing children were reported at any of the police stations within the Soweto West cluster. The possibility that the children could have been reported missing outside of the [area] cannot be ruled out‚” said police spokesperson captain Kay Makhubele.

“Police are appealing for information from members of the public‚ especially where people know of a boy and a girl who went missing. This will assist with the identification of the victims and ultimately‚ the apprehension of the suspects.”

READ MORE:

Search continues for teen swept out to sea in KwaZulu-Natal

A police search and rescue team is on Wednesday expected to resume the search for a 16-year-old boy who was swept out to sea in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 hours ago

Rape suspect dies after falling down elevator shaft

A Durban man plunged 18 metres to his death in an elevator shaft on Tuesday after escaping from police custody.
News
21 hours ago

Motorist killed by stray bullet fired in cash heist

A woman driving past the scene of a cash heist in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape died after being hit by a stray bullet‚ police said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Nene: I never abused my position to benefit my family South Africa
  2. Shocked Cape Town security guard bags R64m Powerball jackpot South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Springs 'monster' jailed for 35 years South Africa
  4. Nhlanhla Nene: Yes I met with the Guptas, but was not offered anything South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
X