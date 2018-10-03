Cyril comes out to bat for former spy boss

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no evidence that controversial former spy boss Arthur Fraser is “not of good character”, despite the inspector-general of intelligence accusing Fraser of revoking his security clearance to block him from investigating him.

In response to a DA challenge to his decision to appoint Fraser as national commissioner of correctional services, Ramaphosa says he “considered” whether to suspend Fraser after Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe took him to court for revoking that clearance.

But he decided “there was no basis for me to suspend him at that time”.