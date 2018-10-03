South Africa

Cyril comes out to bat for former spy boss

03 October 2018 - 07:00 By Karyn Maughan
Arthur Fraser
Image: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no evidence that controversial former spy boss Arthur Fraser is “not of good character”, despite the inspector-general of intelligence accusing Fraser of revoking his security clearance to block him from investigating him.

In response to a DA challenge to his decision to appoint Fraser as national commissioner of correctional services, Ramaphosa says he “considered” whether to suspend Fraser after Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe took him to court for revoking that clearance.

But he decided “there was no basis for me to suspend him at that time”.

