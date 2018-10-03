A bid for bail by the accused in the gruesome Phoenix triple murder was subject to a series of delays on the part of the defence on Wednesday.

Collin Pillay is accused of murdering Jane Govinsamy‚ 44‚ and her daughters Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22‚ in their flat in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ two weeks ago.

On Wednesday a dishevelled Pillay appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court‚ sitting in the family court‚ to begin his bail application. However‚ the matter was stood down twice by Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela to allow defence attorney Chris Gounden to consult with Pillay and to locate a file.

The media was granted permission to photograph and film Pillay in the dock while court was not in session. He was heckled by the dead women's family when he stepped into the dock‚ with one relative referring to him as the “devil”.

Pillay was arrested and charged hours after the murders‚ nearly two weeks ago.

The Sunday Times reported last week that Pillay had a long-standing relationship with Jane‚ which her husband Sagren has vehemently denied.

The murdered mother and her two daughters were laid to rest on Saturday following an emotional funeral in their home town.

State attorney Rakesh Singh told the court that he was ready to proceed with the matter. He added that the state was unhappy about the delays by the defence.

Singh said Pillay had been charged with three counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Gounden said the defence was not aware of the robbery charge and asked for a short adjournment to consult with his client.

This is a developing story.