He thought it was the ultimate investment when he purchased it‚ until the day he was barred from entering his own apartment block by alleged building hijackers.

Three years later‚ 46-year-old Mawethu Mabaso from Soweto‚ who owns Sylvia Court in Malvern‚ Johannesburg‚ said he still “can’t believe he has lost control of his building” - but is determined to fight.

Having received death threats and intimidation several times‚ Mabaso declined this week to have his picture taken outside or anywhere close to the building he owns. TimesLIVE had to meet with him and take his picture off-site.

“It is dangerous…these people are after me. The last time I set my foot there was in 2015 when I was told I‘d die if I ever come back‚ and the building caretaker assaulted and also threatened me with death‚” Mabaso said.

His woes‚ he said‚ started in August 2015 when he was visiting the red brick three-storey building‚ comprising of 15 apartments.

“It was just few months after I had allocated units to three new tenants‚ and problems started. I was visiting the building when suddenly some strangers came and accused me of hijacking the building and said I should never set my foot there again otherwise I’d be killed‚” Mabaso said.