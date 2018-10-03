South Africa

Man murdered while watching TV

03 October 2018 - 15:58 By Nico Gous
The 51-year-old man died on the scene after he was shot in his upper body
Image: 123rf.com/Tibor Duris

Mpumalanga police are looking for three men who murdered a man on Tuesday evening in Nelspruit as the man was watching television.

Police spokesperson colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the man‚ 51‚ was murdered at about 10pm during a robbery.

“The victim was in the sitting room watching TV when the trio stormed in. A fight ensued between the victim and the suspects resulting in shots being fired.”

The man was shot in his upper body.

“His wife came out from the bedroom and discovered that her husband was lying in a pool of blood. She then called for help. Security guards arrived shortly thereafter and discovered that the suspects had already fled the scene. A TV set that had been stolen from the house was discovered in the nearby bushes.”

The man died on the scene. No one has been arrested.

