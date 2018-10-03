Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma is concerned about a spate of crimes in the province involving police.

At least five officers have been arrested in the past three weeks in the province for crimes including hijacking‚ rape and rhino poaching.

In one of the most recent incidents‚ an officer in Balfour was arrested after handing himself over for being involved in a hijacking.

"Information at police disposal suggest that the constable‚ who was on duty and driving a state vehicle‚ signalled at a motorist to stop and he complied. The policeman then went to the vehicle and ordered the driver together with his wife to alight from it‚" said brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"The suspect then hijacked the couple’s vehicle at gunpoint‚ leaving the state vehicle behind. He has been missing until [Monday] night when he was arrested after having handed himself over to the police. During the arrest‚ police recovered the victims' vehicle as well as the state's firearm‚" said Hlathi.

The officer is to appear in court on Wednesday .

Three other officers‚ including a former station commander‚ were arrested two weeks ago by the Hawks for allegedly being part of a rhino poaching outfit around the Kruger National Park.