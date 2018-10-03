Relatives of the murdered Phoenix mother and her two daughters shouted threats and heckled the man accused of their gruesome deaths when he appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“You’re lucky there is a glass separating us‚” one relative said as Collin Pillay - accused of murdering Jane Govindsamy‚ 44‚ along with her daughters Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22‚ in their flat in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ two weeks ago - was about to make a bid for bail.

Outside the court a small group of protesters chanted "no bail".

Pillay was arrested and charged hours after the murders.

On Wednesday‚ Pillay sat with his head bowed as the media captured footage and still photographs of him in the dock. Permission was granted to photograph and film Pillay while the court was not in session.

Last week a previous presiding magistrate‚ Irfaan Khalil‚ ruled that no images could be taken of Pillay after defence attorney Chris Gounden argued that his client’s safety would be jeopardised.

A dishevelled Pillay was heckled by the dead women's family‚ with one relative referring to him as “the devil”.