Relatives of victims bay for blood as Phoenix triple murder suspect appears in court
Relatives of the murdered Phoenix mother and her two daughters shouted threats and heckled the man accused of their gruesome deaths when he appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
“You’re lucky there is a glass separating us‚” one relative said as Collin Pillay - accused of murdering Jane Govindsamy‚ 44‚ along with her daughters Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22‚ in their flat in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ two weeks ago - was about to make a bid for bail.
Outside the court a small group of protesters chanted "no bail".
Pillay was arrested and charged hours after the murders.
On Wednesday‚ Pillay sat with his head bowed as the media captured footage and still photographs of him in the dock. Permission was granted to photograph and film Pillay while the court was not in session.
Last week a previous presiding magistrate‚ Irfaan Khalil‚ ruled that no images could be taken of Pillay after defence attorney Chris Gounden argued that his client’s safety would be jeopardised.
A dishevelled Pillay was heckled by the dead women's family‚ with one relative referring to him as “the devil”.
Pillay’s bid for bail was subject to a series of delays on the part of the defence.
The matter had to be stood down twice by magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela to allow Gounden to consult with Pillay and to locate a file.
The Sunday Times reported last week that Pillay was believed to have had a long-standing relationship with Jane‚ which her husband Sagren vehemently denied.
The murdered mother and her two daughters were laid to rest on Saturday following an emotional funeral in their home town.
State attorney Rakesh Singh told the court on Wednesday that he was ready to proceed with the matter. He added that the state was unhappy about the delays by the defence.
Pillay is facing three counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Gounden said the defence was not aware of the robbery charge and asked for a short adjournment to consult with his client.
He also told the court that there were no proper consulting facilities for him and his client.
Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela adjourned the application to October 11. Pillay will remain in custody at Durban’s Westville Prison.
Seconds after Pillay was sent back to his holding cell at the court‚ his friends and relatives - including a teenager‚ understood to be his son - entered the courtroom. But they immediately left after finding out that the matter had been adjourned.