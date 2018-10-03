A police search and rescue team is on Wednesday expected to resume the search for a 16-year-old boy who was swept out to sea in KwaZulu-Natal.

The teenager had been swimming at Blythedale beach on Monday when he got into difficulty‚ police said in a statement.

"An off-duty police officer noticed the swimmer in difficulty and alerted IPSS Medical Rescue and KDM Fire and Rescue. The IPSS water rescue division‚ together with KDM lifeguards‚ responded to the beach and initiated an extensive search. The search was suspended [on Monday] with negative results‚ due to fading light‚" the police said.

The search resumed on Tuesday morning‚ with a drone being used to assist.

"The victim could not be located and the search was again suspended due to the severe weather‚" said police.