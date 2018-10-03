South Africa

Search continues for teen swept out to sea in KwaZulu-Natal

03 October 2018 - 08:51 By Naledi Shange
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

A police search and rescue team is on Wednesday expected to resume the search for a 16-year-old boy who was swept out to sea in KwaZulu-Natal.

The teenager had been swimming at Blythedale beach on Monday when he got into difficulty‚ police said in a statement.

"An off-duty police officer noticed the swimmer in difficulty and alerted IPSS Medical Rescue and KDM Fire and Rescue. The IPSS water rescue division‚ together with KDM lifeguards‚ responded to the beach and initiated an extensive search. The search was suspended [on Monday] with negative results‚ due to fading light‚" the police said.

The search resumed on Tuesday morning‚ with a drone being used to assist.

"The victim could not be located and the search was again suspended due to the severe weather‚" said police.

Teen missing after being swept out at sea on KZN north coast

The search for a 16-year-old who is missing after being swept out to sea will continue at first light on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Woman drowns at Margate in KZN

A 49-year-old woman‚ believed to be from Boksburg in Gauteng‚ drowned near the fishing pier at Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday ...
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Nene: I never abused my position to benefit my family South Africa
  2. Shocked Cape Town security guard bags R64m Powerball jackpot South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Springs 'monster' jailed for 35 years South Africa
  4. Nhlanhla Nene: Yes I met with the Guptas, but was not offered anything South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
X