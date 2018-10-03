A Cape Town security guard has quit his job after bagging the R64m Powerball jackpot‚ the national lottery said on Wednesday.

Ithuba said the man was still in shock over his sudden change of fortune after he reported to their offices in Johannesburg earlier this week.

"The new multi-millionaire said that although he hasn’t decided how he is going to spend his money‚ he has decided to put his security guard days behind him and retire‚" said spokesperson Busisiwe Koloi.

The man claimed to have played the Powerball game every week‚ spending R60 on it.

"He had never won anything from playing lottery games but that did not deter him. The excited winner expressed that even though he has always wanted to win‚ he couldn’t believe that it had finally happened to him‚" said Koloi.

Ithuba said it would offer him free financial advice and counselling.