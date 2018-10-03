Solution to SA rape crisis? Chemical castration‚ says ANCWL

Adopting laws to castrate convicted rapists might be the answer to the high rate of rape cases in the country‚” the league’s secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said in a statement.

Despite all of the enacted laws and awareness campaigns‚ the country is grappling with a “staggering number” of rape cases against women and children.

National crime statistics released by SA Police Services showed that the amount of reported cases of rape had increased from 39‚828 in the 2016/2017 financial year to 40‚035 cases in 2017/2018.

“The ANCWL is calling for [the] public to discuss and lobby the parliament to adopt laws that will allow [forced] chemical castration or any form of castration of convicted rapists.

“SA must benchmark with Russia‚ South Korea‚ Australia‚ Germany‚ US‚ UK and other countries where rapists are being administered drugs that reduce their high level of libido and curtail their uncontrollable barbaric sexual desires.”