Five weeks before South Africa’s first democratic elections‚ Count Natale Labia went to an auction in Cape Town and came home with an Irma Stern under his arm.

The painting‚ Dahlias‚ cost the Italian-South African nobleman R187‚000‚ for which he could also have bought four family Fiats.

When it goes under the hammer later this month‚ however‚ the appropriate car comparison will be more Maserati or Ferrari‚ since it is expected to fetch between R8-million and R12-million.

Dahlias (1947) is one of 22 paintings from Labia’s collection which will go under the hammer on October 15 following the count’s death in 2016.

Bina Genovese‚ joint managing director of auctioneer Strauss & Co‚ said Stern produced five still lifes featuring dahlias in the 1930s and 1940s‚ and this was the last.

In the book “Irma Stern: A Feast for the Eye" in 1995‚ Marion Arnold said the 96cm x 84cm oil painting was an “exuberant composition” that burst “beyond the confines of the frame”.

After buying Dahlias‚ Labia hung it at his home in Wynberg‚ Hawthornden - and Genovese said the fact that it had been owned by someone with such “judicious” taste added to its provenance.

“Artworks owned by esteemed and visionary collectors are always sought after by newer generations of collectors‚” she said.