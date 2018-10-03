The man dubbed the "Springs Monster"‚ who abused and terrorised his five children over a decade‚ was sentenced to an effective 35 years in jail by the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

"No child asks to be born and it is the duty of the parent to look after his or her child. None of the five children were cared for‚" said Judge Eben Jordaan.

Judge Jordaan said the man had denied pepper-spraying the boy‚ but evidence revealed that he did. The evidence also revealed the abuse the children suffered at his hand.

The judge said he agreed with a psychologist who testified that the father is a sadist and psychopath.

In August this year‚ the man was found guilty of raping his oldest daughter. She was 16 at the time.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder of his then 11-year-old son‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ obstruction of justice‚ five counts of child abuse and five counts of child neglect.