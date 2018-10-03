South Africa

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni ‘unwell’ in hospital

03 October 2018 - 18:51 By Ernest Mabuza
The family of struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni have described his state of health as 'unwell but stable'
The family of struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni have described his state of health as 'unwell but stable'
Image: ANTON SCHOLTZ

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was admitted to a hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon‚ his family said.

Mlangeni - who was one of the Rivonia trialists - has been in and out of hospital over the past two weeks due to ill health‚ his son Sello Mlangeni said.

Mlangeni spent 27 years on Robben Island before being released in 1989.

“Doctors are describing his condition as unwell but stable. His family is by his bedside in Cape Town‚” Sello said.

During Mlangeni’s 93rd birthday celebration held in Sandton in June‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as a quiet and silent revolutionary who had decided to dedicate his life to the freedom of his people.

Ramaphosa said Mlangeni was the repository of the values of the ANC.

The president further added that when the African National Congress (ANC) decided to set up a national integrity commission‚ it was Mlangeni who stood up as a person who could lead the important structure of the ANC.

The commission is tasked with investigating ANC members who harm the party's image through corruption or unethical behaviour.

“He did so because he was recognised as a comrade who would fill that post with great dignity‚ who would fill it with great ability to serve our people because his life has really been about serving our people‚” Ramaphosa lamented.

Tutu back in hospital

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for a series of tests.
News
6 days ago

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela statue on the cards

Late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela insisted that if a statue were to be erected in her honour‚ it would have to be in Soweto and not ...
News
26 days ago

William Nicol Drive to become Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive

William Nicol Drive – one of the busiest roads in Johannesburg connecting suburbs in the north of the city – could be renamed after struggle stalwart ...
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni ‘unwell’ in hospital South Africa
  2. ‘They sit here in Parliament and they are the ones who get the money‚ and we ... South Africa
  3. Trump's net worth $3.1bn, but presidency hurting: Forbes World
  4. France's far-right Jean-Marie Le Pen on trial for homophobic remarks World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Delays hamper Phoenix triple murder suspect’s bail bid
Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
X