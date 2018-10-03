South Africa

Taxi rank toilets 'better' than loos at Walter Sisulu University

03 October 2018 - 14:39 By Sino Majangaza
A Walter Sisulu University student shows the state of a toilet on campus.
A Walter Sisulu University student shows the state of a toilet on campus.
Image: Sino Majangaza

Taxi rank toilets are in much better condition than those you will find at Walter Sisulu University (WSU)‚ said EFF Student Command national president Peter Keetse.

Keetse was speaking at the university's Ibika campus on Tuesday.

He and the EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are in the province visiting WSU campuses ahead of SRC elections that will take place on Thursday.

“You go to a bathroom here‚ there is not even a toilet paper‚ in an institution of higher learning. Even the door cannot close when you are inside‚ it cannot lock … there is no privacy‚” he said.

He said students were tired of that and needed proper services.

“It cannot be that these toilets are worse than taxi rank toilets. When you get to the taxi rank toilets‚ it is clean‚ there is toilet paper and it can lock‚ but here it is a different story‚” he said.

He said the time had come for WSU to be treated like a university.

Daily Dispatch 

