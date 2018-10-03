WATCH | Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene seemed to contradict himself when he testified at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on October 3 2018. In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Nene said he had only bumped into the Gupta family “once or twice” but, at the inquiry, he admitted to having met with the controversial family at their Saxonwold home on numerous occasions. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive