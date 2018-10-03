South Africa

WATCH | Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry

03 October 2018 - 20:24 By TimesLIVE
Nhlanhla Nene, the minister of finance, testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene seemed to contradict himself when he testified at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on October 3 2018.

In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Nene said he had only bumped into the Gupta family “once or twice” but, at the inquiry, he admitted to having met with the controversial family at their Saxonwold home on numerous occasions. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

