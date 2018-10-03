WATCH LIVE | Nhlanhla Nene to reveal all at state capture inquiry
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where he is expected to testify about his firing.
Nene will confirm for the first time this week how pressure to approve the R1.6-trillion nuclear deal led to him being fired in December 2015, and the intense pressure then-president Jacob Zuma exerted on the National Treasury to fund major projects that were unaffordable.
Nene will testify about a tense build-up to his firing, including how, on the eve of his axing, Zuma accused him and former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile of obstructing mega deals that the president wanted approved.
Nene's evidence will be the first in a wave of revelations to be presented to the inquiry into state capture by a high-powered line-up of former and current officials, including public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, Fuzile, and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
The officials will reveal that political pressure on the Treasury centred on four big issues, all of which related to Zuma allegedly using the state to help friends and connections.
However, questions have also arose about Nene's previous dealings with the Guptas. Times Select on Tuesday reported that Nene had a number of meetings with the Guptas to discuss‚ among other things‚ the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deal with Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings.
The EFF has become a thorn in his side‚ accusing him of being corrupt. They have threatened to release what they have on him should he not resign.