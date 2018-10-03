WATCH LIVE | Nhlanhla Nene to reveal all at state capture inquiry

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where he is expected to testify about his firing.

Nene will confirm for the first time this week how pressure to approve the R1.6-trillion nuclear deal led to him being fired in December 2015, and the intense pressure then-president Jacob Zuma exerted on the National Treasury to fund major projects that were unaffordable.

Nene will testify about a tense build-up to his firing, including how, on the eve of his axing, Zuma accused him and former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile of obstructing mega deals that the president wanted approved.