South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Nhlanhla Nene to reveal all at state capture inquiry

03 October 2018 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where he is expected to testify about his firing.

Nene will confirm for the first time this week how pressure to approve the R1.6-trillion nuclear deal led to him being fired in December 2015, and the intense pressure then-president Jacob Zuma exerted on the National Treasury to fund major projects that were unaffordable.

Nene will testify about a tense build-up to his firing, including how, on the eve of his axing, Zuma accused him and former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile of obstructing mega deals that the president wanted approved.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Nene's evidence will be the first in a wave of revelations to be presented to the inquiry into state capture by a high-powered line-up of former and current officials, including public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, Fuzile, and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The officials will reveal that political pressure on the Treasury centred on four big issues, all of which related to Zuma allegedly using the state to help friends and connections.

However, questions have also arose about Nene's previous dealings with the Guptas. Times Select on Tuesday reported that Nene had a number of meetings with the Guptas to discuss‚ among other things‚ the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deal with Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings.

The EFF has become a thorn in his side‚ accusing him of being corrupt. They have threatened to release what they have on him should he not resign.

MORE

Why Jacob Zuma nuked me: Nhlanhla Nene to reveal all

Irate president asked why his pet projects were always blocked
News
3 days ago

State Capture: 'Gupta Leaks' hard drives can be received as evidence

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has paved the way for the Hawks to finally access the “Gupta Leaks” emails - by receiving them into evidence at ...
News
5 days ago

I’m willing to appear before Zondo commission – Malusi Gigaba

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he is willing to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture should he be required to ...
News
2 days ago

SA owes Gupta leaks whistleblowers living in hiding a 'huge debt': Currin

Two whistleblowers who lifted the lid on the Guptas and how they — with the help of former President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and senior Cabinet ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Nene: I never abused my position to benefit my family South Africa
  2. Shocked Cape Town security guard bags R64m Powerball jackpot South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Springs 'monster' jailed for 35 years South Africa
  4. Nhlanhla Nene: Yes I met with the Guptas, but was not offered anything South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
X