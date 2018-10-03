South Africa

WiFi hot spots a hunting ground for criminals

03 October 2018 - 10:02 By Nivashni Nair
Criminals on the prowl for expensive gadgets in KwaMashu‚ north of Durban‚ have discovered a new hunting ground –WiFi hot spots.

KwaZulu-Natal police warned on Wednesday that criminals were targeting hot spots operating in the township. Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said there had been an increase in the number of cellphone robbery cases reported to police.

"In a recent case the victim was at a swimming pool in Nkabinde road in F-section connecting to WiFi‚ when he was approached by two suspects who threatened him with knives and took his cellphone‚" she said.

Mbhele urged the community to be more vigilant and look after their gadgets to avoid falling prey to criminals.

"Anyone who has been the victim of similar modus operandi is requested to contact our KwaMashu Police Station on (031) 504 9850 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111‚" she said.

