South Africa

STATE CAPTURE

Zuma fired me in less than 5 minutes, Nene tells state capture inquiry

03 October 2018 - 15:14 By RANJENI MUSUMANY
Nhlanhla Nene, the minister of finance, testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
Nhlanhla Nene, the minister of finance, testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was fired by then-president Jacob Zuma in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes.

Nene made the revelation in a statement to the Zondo commission on state capture on Wednesday.

He said on December 9 2015, the day cabinet approved the nuclear deal, he was called to a meeting with the president. Zuma asked if he remembered that there had been discussions about the establishment of an African Regional Centre of the Brics bank.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zuma told him in Zulu: “[W]e discussed this matter with the top-6 and we agreed that we should put you there."

“I asked when this decision was to take effect and he informed me that he would be making an announcement ‘shortly’," said Nene. 

“I thanked the president for having provided me the opportunity to serve the country as Minister of Finance. We shook hands and I left. The entire meeting lasted two or three minutes,” said Nene.

MORE

Nene: Zuma believed there were spies, apartheid agents within Treasury

Former president Jacob Zuma believed there were “spies” and “apartheid agents” in the National Treasury, finance minister Nhlanhla Nene told the ...
News
5 hours ago

Nhlanhla Nene: Yes I met with the Guptas, but was not offered anything

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was not requested to do anything to benefit the Guptas nor was I offered any inducement by the family.
News
4 hours ago

Nene: Zuma fired me because I refused to toe the 'Gupta line'

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has told the Zondo commission that his refusal to approve the nuclear deal and the SAA strategy led to his sudden ...
News
5 hours ago

Big wigs come out to support Nhlanhla Nene at state capture inquiry

Prominent members of National Treasury and the finance ministry have come out in support of Nhanhla Nene, accompanying him to the state capture ...
News
5 hours ago

'Who are they to offer you the job?' - Nene backs Jonas's testimony on Gupta offer

“Who are they to offer you the job of minister?”
News
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. 'Darwin in test tubes': Trio win Nobel chemistry prize for research harnessing ... World
  2. Powerball winner wants to buy a house‚ car and a soccer team! South Africa
  3. Man murdered while watching TV South Africa
  4. Time running out for survivors as Indonesia toll tops 1,400 World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
X